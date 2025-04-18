CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.87% of CNO Financial Group worth $33,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,676,000 after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $141,725.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,140.23. The trade was a 5.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,020,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,777,066.84. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

