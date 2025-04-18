Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $190,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after purchasing an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $18,242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 236,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,234,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,693,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $89.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

