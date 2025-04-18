Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Crane by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Crane by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 target price on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crane from $170.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.40.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

