DA Davidson Has Negative Estimate for Apple FY2025 Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $7.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.44. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Apple stock opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

