DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NVIDIA Earnings

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

NVDA opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 797,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 43,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.8% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $837,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.