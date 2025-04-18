Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dayforce by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,779 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dayforce by 18,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 660,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 657,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dayforce by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 567,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 371,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dayforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $11,135,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $54.16 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

