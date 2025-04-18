Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELEV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Elevation Oncology to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $6.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

