Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 37,584 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

