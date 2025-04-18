Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of HealthEquity worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HQY. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HQY opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

