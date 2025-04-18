Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of BOX worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 715.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of BOX opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

BOX declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 440,988 shares in the company, valued at $15,178,806.96. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $81,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,452.76. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock worth $2,329,886. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

