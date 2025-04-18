Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 335,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 215,465 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $27.39 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

