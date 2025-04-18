Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.69 and a one year high of $243.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.