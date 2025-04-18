Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Fastly Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSLY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $28,098.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,545.18. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,384,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,247,456.32. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,218. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 346,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 125,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

