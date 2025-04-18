Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 4,953.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 806,846 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 283,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 245.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 301,389 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 327,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $1.11 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $127.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

