Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,570 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Carrier Global Company Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

