Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 4,630 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 482.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $61.17 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.78.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

