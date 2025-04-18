Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 994.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 635,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 511,168 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $6,455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 317,285 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,114 shares of company stock worth $1,351,231. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.64. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.