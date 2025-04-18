Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

