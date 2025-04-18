Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 86,816 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 3,047.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,816 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,496.74. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 67,412 shares of company stock valued at $372,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVAH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

