Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Teradata by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $38.45.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

