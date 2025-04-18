Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $151.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average is $158.26. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Insider Activity

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

