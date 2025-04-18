Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,086 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

