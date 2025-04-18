Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.