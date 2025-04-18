Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,840,000 after acquiring an additional 372,880 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $11,387,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 156,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

