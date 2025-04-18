Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

