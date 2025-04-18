Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Capri by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Capri by 21.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

