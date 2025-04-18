Federated Hermes Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SOPHiA GENETICS worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $188.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 110.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.