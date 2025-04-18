Federated Hermes Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,294,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,396,000 after purchasing an additional 429,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AZEK by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 823,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $94,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

