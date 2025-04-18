Federated Hermes Inc. Has $348,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 437.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,815,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 375,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,076.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 85,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $53.30 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

