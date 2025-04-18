Federated Hermes Inc. Has $383,000 Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $38,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,670,000 after acquiring an additional 656,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,886,000 after acquiring an additional 455,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $11,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Silgan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 914,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 168,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $49.33 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

