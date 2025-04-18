Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 252.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.56 and a 200 day moving average of $175.37. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $220.00.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

