Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hess by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.26.

Hess Trading Up 2.0 %

HES opened at $130.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.