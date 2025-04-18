Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,414,000 after buying an additional 1,092,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after buying an additional 925,644 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,853,000 after buying an additional 556,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,594,000 after acquiring an additional 530,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

