Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $10.98 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.