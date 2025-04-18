Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 1,637 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.0 %

TNL opened at $41.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

