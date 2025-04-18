Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,434 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 238.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.