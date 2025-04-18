Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,843,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $357,441.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,032.14. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Upstart Stock Up 3.8 %

UPST opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

