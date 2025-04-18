Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 198.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DBRG opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 264.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

