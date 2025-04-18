Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 297.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Halliburton by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 162,758 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 49.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $358,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Griffin Securities lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Halliburton Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

