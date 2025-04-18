Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $564.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $480.00 and a 12-month high of $596.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.03.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

