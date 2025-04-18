Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,022,500 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 934,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,135,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 577,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 190,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 161,957 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 280,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 107,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MEG opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.81. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

