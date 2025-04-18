Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 231,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $189.03 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.95 and its 200 day moving average is $181.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

