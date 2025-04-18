Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $72,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $61,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10,320.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

