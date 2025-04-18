Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 584,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 126,867 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 299,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,533,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Haley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of SON opened at $43.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.06%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

