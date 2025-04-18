Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,312.25. This represents a 28.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,409.75. This represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

