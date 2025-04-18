Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,692,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 384,141 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $23,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,035,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.62.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

