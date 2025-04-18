Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,199,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,508 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,920,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,531,000 after buying an additional 2,400,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 437,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Music Group news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,808.07. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,000,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,958.80. This trade represents a 29.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,333 shares of company stock worth $1,072,432. Company insiders own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

