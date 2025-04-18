Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 42,039 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,039 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 108,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 705.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $254.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average of $174.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

