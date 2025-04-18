Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,841 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after buying an additional 590,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,139,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 723,486 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

CDP opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.92. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $34.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 99.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COPT Defense Properties

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.