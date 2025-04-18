Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $454,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 16,347.0% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $8.84 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $289,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,072,450 shares in the company, valued at $464,439,695.50. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $3,220,450. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

